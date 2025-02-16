The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online gets vicious with Whitestrake’s Mayhem

Elder Scrolls Online is keeping things spicy with the return of Whitestrake’s Mayhem for the remainder of the month. Grab new and returning rewards by getting into the PvP scene: “The Whitestrake’s Mayhem in-game event makes its grand return Thursday, February 20th at 10AM EST, and will run until March 4th at 10AM EST. During this period, all players will enjoy a 100% boost to Alliance Point, XP in PvP zones, and Tel Var Stone gains as well as unique in-game rewards by competing in ESO’s various PvP modes.”

Brighter Shores slid in a little patch with this QOL improvement: “When you click to walk on the map, the route finding is now allowed to go slightly outside the displayed circle. The destination must still be within the circle. This should make it behave more consistently.”

Broken Ranks posted its 2025 roadmap, including news of its pets rework: “With the equipment rework and the introduction of higher skill levels, pets have fallen far behind player characters. Their functionality, available skills, strategies, and survivability in tougher instances have become increasingly inadequate as the game has evolved.”

Albion Online dropped its Rogue Frontier Patch 1: “This update builds on the recent combat balance changes, buffs some lesser-used weapons and abilities, and includes a few additional tweaks and fixes.”

Lost Ark’s Matt Huston had a few words to say on the game’s third anniversary: ““To think back on three years, there is so much to take in. The game itself has absolutely changed in terms of the content we’re providing and how the players consume said content. The biggest evolution is of course the launch of Tier 4.”

It’s a relatively quiet week in Final Fantasy XI, but that doesn’t mean there are no developments.

Viking survival tribe builder Aska delivered a new update with the Forester Hut, Forest House, cave overhaul, infinite iron nodes, cave-ins, explosive sacks, and an overhaul to fisherman boats.

Put on your reading glasses and catch up on the latest EVE Online economic report.

“Capcom and pet goods brand Besties announced a new Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration featuring various merchandise items for pets.”

Age of Water has a new reward: “A unique decorative module has been added as reward for completion of the quest A Dangerous Walk. Players who have already completed the quest will find the reward module in the hold.”

“Due to issues affecting PlayStation players’ ability to sign in to Destiny 2, we are planning to make the Sundered Doctrine Contest Mode available again for all platforms,” said Bungie.

A Craftopia bug fix patch addressed an issue that lost save games.

Extraction shooter Exoborne is running a public playtest: