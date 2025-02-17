APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth are still offline, but Little Orbit is moving to a new host now

We’ve been keeping tabs on a massive server outage affecting Fallen Earth and APB Reloaded, which has taken both games offline for two weeks now. Last week there was an honest yet noncommittal update that promised fans that work was ongoing, and that message is being repeated across Twitter and in Discord.

The Twitter accounts for both MMOs shared recent messages from Little Orbit CEO Matthew Scott, who once again promised “a new solution” and that servers were working internally over the course of last week. Additional messages from Scott were repeated on each game’s Discord channels, both of which further contextualized that the company was working with a new network provider and moving its old hardware from its previous provider. “It saddens me to end things on this note because we have had such a long 5-year history with them,” he writes. “This was our last resort option.”

As of yesterday, official channels are confirming that work is being fast-tracked to bring the MMOs online, but the President’s Day holiday in the US is adding another layer of delay to the studio’s efforts. “While we won’t be able to move hardware just yet, our team is working hard on the internal setup,” reads the twin messages on Discord. “We’ll update you as soon as we start racking servers to bring the game back online.”