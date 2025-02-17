Dungeons & Dragons Online PTR shares patch notes for its updated Monk and Dragon Disciple archetype

Last month, the devs of Dungeons & Dragons Online shared some preliminary looks at what Update 72 would be doing to the Monk class and players weren’t particularly pleased by what they saw. Now the changes to the class and its upcoming new Dragon Disciple archetype went up for testing on the Lamannia server, which also meant that there were patch notes of adjustments based on that feedback.

The first set of notes offers a full dive into what’s changing for the Monk class overall as well as its existing archetypes. As one might expect, all of this gets very granular, detailing the removal of combos, changes to archetype cores, tooltip updates, and a couple of additions. General replies to these changes continues to be somewhat mixed; some appreciate that Standing Stone reacted to earlier feedback, others are still raising complaints about specific changes, and a few are just angry no matter what.



The preview of U72’s Dragon Disciple is similarly deep dish, outlining its new feat, spellbook and spells, and its different enhancement tree features. The post also answers a few questions about the archetype’s abilities and inherents. Once again discussion gets a little zesty overall but players appear to be mostly providing their impressions on things in specific terms instead of roasting SSG outright.

The Dragon Disciple was also a primary focus for the game’s latest livestream, which incidentally confirmed a solid date for the MMORPG’s next producer’s letter of this Tuesday, February 18th, which is an upgrade from the arrival window of sometime this month that was shared earlier.