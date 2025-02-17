Eternal Tombs releases in-game maps, promises a full launch with no early access

The most recent update post from Eternal Tombs, Triune Studios’ “hardcore” MMORPG that hangs its hat on having live game masters running events, is a bit of a mixed bag of information. Still, there is some important information coming out of the game as it continues its run of closed testing.

First, the previously discussed in-game maps are now live, granting players the option to spend some platinum to get a map of the area they’re in. This does come with a few caveats, however: The map will not have an indicator of the characters’ location, meaning players will have to use landmarks to know where they are, and not all areas will have a map, like tombs for example.



Next up is a new lore video about goblins that outlines the backstory and culture of this in-game race. This is notable for being the first new video from Eternal Tombs this year, and its subtitle would perhaps suggest that there will be more such videos coming out later.

Last but certainly not least for those following the game’s development is a promise from Triune to launch Tombs directly without entering any sort of paid pre-release. “We plan to release Eternal Tombs in a full release state. No early access, no paid alpha, no half-built game, nothing besides a full release is our mission,” the studio writes. “To that end, we’re pushing hard to develop and have a bunch of updates for each testing phase because we know how important it is to have solid testing rounds with a lot of content.”