Foxhole lays out a roadmap of updates for spring and summer, begins testing new weapons on PTR

The WWII-themed warfare MMO Foxhole is looking down range and adjusting artillery azimuth to rain content fire down on its players in the spring and summer seasons. This comes from a roadmap post shared on Reddit, while the forced military analogies come from someone who believes that he’s very clever and cool and hilarious.

Unfortunately the roadmap doesn’t really provide anything close to a timeline beyond confirmation that four different are things being added in the spring and summer months: Update 60 is scheduled to arrive sometime early this year, Updates 61 and 62 promise minor features, bug fixes, and balance adjustments in spring and summer, and then sometime after summer comes Update 63, aka the Airborne expansion that introduces aircraft to the mix.

Speaking of Update 60, that’s currently being tested in the game’s PTR and brings with it four new weapons, a heavy ammo workshop for infantry kit factories, a host of quality-of-life updates, and some lengthy lists full of balance changes and bug fixes. So while the roadmap below might seem light on paper, each update will very likely be full of changes to the semi-persistent war.

