Lord of the Rings Online’s huge server migration targets early March

While the exact date hasn’t been revealed, the moment when Lord of the Rings Online’s new 64-bit servers go online and much of the population of the game transfers onto them is growing near. On last Friday’s dev stream, SSG indicated that it is targeting early March and would give players two-weeks’ heads-up before this goes live.

“I would caution you that this is going to be as busy as this server transfer process has probably ever been in the history of the game,” said CM Cordovan.

Complicating the new worlds is the rollout of Update 43, which also is coming pretty soon with the deed log refresh and new raid. There’s one final Bullroarer beta test to run before this releases.