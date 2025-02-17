MapleStory is getting its own real-world themepark attraction in South Korea early next year

Thanks to financial reports, we already knew that MapleStory is a big deal in its native South Korea, but even we were pretty surprised to learn that the game is big enough in the area to warrant the opening of its own themepark attraction in the first half of 2026.

“Celebrating its 22nd anniversary, Nexon is expanding the MapleStory IP beyond the realm of online games. Maple Island will offer nostalgic and all-new experiences for long-time fans and newcomers to participate first-hand in the enchanting world of MapleStory.”

This new attraction, appropriately named Maple Island, will be added to the wider massive recreation complex that is Lotte World Adventure in Seoul, South Korea. Maple Island will offer three attractions including a roller coaster and other family-friendly activities, as well as merchandise, food, and an interactive area inspired by the MMO. If you happen to be in the country next year and really, really like MapleStory, there’s going to be an attraction just for you.

source: press release