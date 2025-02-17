MapleStory opens a new region, improves skills, and launches multiple events in latest patch

We’re not going to tell the MapleStory fans among our readership their business, but we do have to say that visiting a place known as the Grave of the Gods might be a deadly proposition. Of course, not visiting that area would also mean those fans are missing out on the latest content, so that’s probably an unwarranted and very silly concern.

Assuming characters are at least level 290 and above with a fifth job advancement and a prerequisite quest cleared, the new region of Tallahart is now available, with several new quests, new maps to explore, several monsters, and a new grand sacred symbol to earn.

The new patch has also made a huge variety of updates, bug fixes, and changes to several of the MMO’s classes and abilities; made a similarly lengthy list of general bug fixes, and kicked off several different events to help characters level up, deal with interdimensional visitors, and help Pink Bean explore the galaxy. Dates, details, and cosmetic rewards for these events are waiting in the patch notes.