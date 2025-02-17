Mobile MMO Eterspire crosses 100K downloads, adds controller support and more main story

Mobile MMO Eterspire continues to climb slowly but surely to long-term viability, as the indie title just crossed 100,000 downloads at the end of January. It’s also put out two big patches in the past few weeks for players to explore.

Update 44 arrived on January 28th with an addition to the main quest, a revamp to the chat channels, updated maps, and full controller support. “While Eterspire wasn’t originally designed with controller support in mind, we’ll continue improving it to make the experience as comfortable as possible,” the devs said.

Then there was the arrival of Update 45 on February 17th with three new combat abilities for each class, buff and heal abilities applying to all party members, and game performance optimization.