RuneScape releases combat mastery achievements, OSRS prepares to celebrate 12 years

The feeling of achievement is now dead and the chase for an achievement to earn direct rewards is here. RuneScape’s combat mastery achievement system is officially live this week, bringing a lineup of goals to chase and providing shiny goodies for chasing them.

The entire system sees players earning combat score by clearing achievements that fall in six different categories: easy, medium, hard, elite, master, and grandmaster. Benefits for filling up this score bar include increased marks of war currency earnings, control of boss rotations, and unique amulets and auras for those who like to show off their PvE ability by coating themselves in VFX.



The game’s latest patch also readies another double XP weekend event that will kick off on February 21st, a nerf to the Icy Precision benefit of wen arrows, and a request for players to continue reporting immobilization bugs doing big game hunter activities.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, Jagex is preparing to celebrate its 12th birthday with a special livestream on February 20th that will feature a castle wars battle between devs, a bake-off challenge, and a chance for viewers to win prizes. Additional in-game events are also set to arrive later this week.

As for last week’s patch, that has made continued adjustments to the Royal Titans fight, some poll-powered improvements, and updates to the game client and mobile client.