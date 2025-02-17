Skull and Bones’ one-year ‘Founding’ anniversary event starts this week

As Skull and Bones nears its first anniversary, Ubisoft is taking the occasion to throw a massive bash called The Founding that begins on February 18th.

“By participating in the Founding celebrations, you can earn heaps of silver, and a new ship cosmetic, the Illustrious Founding set, an irresistible new pet, and a new firework,” explained the studio. “But that’s not all. For the occasion, Scurlock is issuing a special currency, the Silver Lions, minted specifically for the Founding celebration. Exchange them for exclusive rewards in the celebration store.”

There are plenty of special cannons and outfits to grab during this event. Ubisoft also said that it’s preparing to release the Year 1 official soundtrack on March 6th to “all major streaming platforms.”