The First Descendant readies new content for March and opens an in-game hot tub

The characters that make up the playable roster in looter shooter The First Descendant face a lot in their day-to-day, so the fact that the game has a hot tub in Albion isn’t a surprise. Also this addition allows Nexon to sell bathing suit skins, so that also isn’t a surprise.

Of course the latest update isn’t just about a public hot tub, as it also tweaks some of the game’s weapons, launches some events, and perhaps most importantly makes adjustments to the Void Erosion Purge activity in order to make it more rewarding and easier to handle for players. On that last point, the devs admit at the end of the patch notes that deeper adjustments to the content and character balance is needed but won’t be arriving anytime soon due to preparations for the next leg of Season 2.



In terms of what that seasonal update will bring, that was outlined during a developer livestream last week. The devs point out that the three month-long season cadence isn’t doing enough to add major features to the shooter, so release timing will change, with the March update now being called Season 2 Episode 2 and Season 3 arriving sometime in the summer.

The March season will bring a new story along with a new region known as Sigma Sector, the arrival of a new character named Serena who can fly around and wields fire abilities, an ultimate version of the character Blair, and an arche tuning system that will let players ramp up their favorite character’s growth. A VOD of the stream awaits below.