Wakfu opens the Misty Isle, adds a new level cap, and introduces a build management UI

The start of this year that was heralded by Ankama last month is now off with a pretty big bang for Wakfu, as the Misty Isle update is online to bring players into some new story content surrounding the villainous Noximilien.

“Why did Nox come and what is his goal? Was finding the island and conquering it with his machines part of his malevolent plan? Why did the island suddenly reveal itself to everyone? What secrets are hidden behind the ancient structures that strew the landscape of this unique land?”

In addition to the new story, the latest area brings five new territories, six new dungeons, and the promise of “a whole host of secrets,” all of which will lead players up to the all-new level cap of 245. Incidentally, characters that are level 230 will be granted an XP boost until the MMO’s next update to help them push to level 231 and get started on the zone’s quest line proper.



Another major addition with the patch is the consolidation of character management features into a single build management UI, which replaces the need to create separate pages of spells, equipment, and characteristics while also letting players share their builds among each other. This UI element has also meant the end of automatic builds, as Ankama says is meant to give players the freedom to make their own builds.

Other features of the latest patch include fixes for combat, updates for various classes including scaling passives with character level, the end of set fusing, and a wide assortment of other fixes and improvements. The full patch notes provide more details.

In other Wakfu news, Ankama is ramping up for more than just the final season of the MMO’s anime; it’s also set to release a seven-episode miniseries known as Bestiale that follows the story of the character Yrehn and her attempt to free a captured legendary beast from the clutches of a man named Karn. The series is planning an arrival to the Ankama Launcher this summer, with both English and French dubbing and subtitles in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. A teaser trailer awaits below.