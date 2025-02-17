WoW Cataclysm Classic outlines currency conversions and updates happening this week

This Tuesday, February 18th, will see a fresh patch to WoW Cataclysm Classic, which is bringing with it some changes to currencies and rewards that players are likely going to want to know about.

First off, existing conquest points will be converted to honor points, with any points above the cap of 4,000 being changed to silver at a rate of 35 per point. The initial cap for conquest points will also start at 4,000 and raise by that same number every week through the season.



A similar exchange will also be happening for valor points, trading them over to justice points, only characters will receive 47 gold for every point above the 4,000 point cap, while the initial cap for valor points will start at 1,600 and raise by that same number each week.

Lastly, valor point totals for completing certain instances will be added, with victories against Argoloth or Occu’thar in Baradin Hold, Protocol Twilight and Protocol Inferno rune dungeons, and all bosses except for those in the Firelands handing out more valor. The announcement post gives players all of the changing numbers.