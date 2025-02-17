Wuthering Waves brings new quests, characters, and gameplay features ahead of MacOS launch

Last week brought on a bunch of things to do in the multiplayer anime RPG that is Wuthering Waves, and while the additions themselves are hitting familiar beats for fans, they are also more new additions all the same, and that can’t really be classed as a bad thing in our opinion.

Highlighting this latest update is the opening of two new regions known as the Riccioli Islands and the Vault Underground, the former being part of a fishing tutorial and the latter associated with a new main story quest. Players can also look forward to a pair of new characters in the form of sassy anime bard boy Brant and walking devoted priestess trope Phoebe. We’re sure there’s more to these two characters than those descriptors.



Along with the new regions and characters, this most recent patch has new weapons, new instances such as a fresh hologram challenge and a challenge against swarms of enemies, several new echoes, and a bunch of quality-of-life updates like the ability to save echo presets and a recommended echoes feature. There’s also a wide assortment of events including a fishing adventure, seven days’ worth of login rewards, and a co-op race.

Finally, all of the anime RPGing you can handle is headed to MacOS on Thursday, March 27th, so those who prefer to play on that platform will get to swim around in the Waves pretty soon.