Elder Scrolls Online showcases the ‘cosmetic facelift’ for starting zones coming in update 45

Yes, we know that the Fallen Banners DLC and update 45 have been on the Elder Scrolls Online servers for over a month already, and there they will stay… until the official launch, which is coming on PC on March 10th. In the meantime, ZeniMax Online Studios is teasing what exactly players can expect from the free update 45 part whether or not they actually buy the dungeon DLC – and the update does indeed include the promised revamp for starting zones.

“As part of the ongoing commitment to keeping ESO as modern and welcoming to players as possible, several zones have received a visual refresh to bring them up to more recent standards,” the studio says. That includes Bleakrock Isle, Bal Foyen, Stros M’kai, Betnikh, and Khenarthi’s Roost, all of which have gotten a “cosmetic facelift” for water, terrain, and even lighting.

ZOS also touches on a faster speed for base mounts (though top-end speed is roughly the same as before), as the devs are hoping to avoid that “slowbie mount” feel that makes running on your feet seem like the speedier option. The crafting point constellation, map clutter, and disguise system have also received a dose of tweaks.

Finally, make a note in your calendar: ZOS has announced the next ESO Direct for April 10th – that’s the event where we’re finally expecting to get a better picture of what the year will look like under the new no-chapter game cadence.