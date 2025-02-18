Hellbugs and Heckbugs invade Trove and RIFT as Valentine-themed events continue

The first thing you’re going to do when you see this headline is complain that Valentine’s Day was, like, so last week, and you would be correct. And technically, Trove launched its Valentine’s events on the 14th. But it only just announced them now. So we’re covering them now because they run until the 25th, and you’ve still got a week left to partake.

The event, of course, is the Heckbugs/Hellbugs collab that Trion Worlds’ MMOs have done since, well, the days when Trion Worlds still existed. In Trove, the event is called Heckbugs in Love:

“Heckbug mating season is once again here. This year, two representatives for the H.E.C.K. organization (Helpers of Exotic Creatures…for Karma!) are present in the hub — along with the return of an infamous and mysterious entomologist. Players kick off their love-bug-filled journey by helping the H.E.C.K. organization ‘shore up’ heckbug numbers, which means helping them in the Geode Caves & assisting in their lifelong dream to find the perfect mate. This process has some interesting results, so the player will need to stick around and help out with a swarm of unexpected consequences!”

And in RIFT, the Hellbug Call to Action starts today and runs through the 20th, so there’s even less time: “[S]everal daily quests will be available from NPCs in Meridian (/setwaypoint 6173 5224) and Sanctum (/setwaypoint 7380 3078), completing these quest will grant you Chaos Motes which you can use to earn amazing rewards and mounts!”

Even the video is new today. But hey, there’s a video!