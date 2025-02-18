Lost Ark teases the Wildsoul class, updates booster events, and limits bussing and spam

Amazon’s latest dev blog for Lost Ark is a melange of info, starting with news that the studio plans to properly support the upcoming class, the Wildsoul, which launched for Korean players earlier this year too. It’s not here yet, but it will be later this month.

“The latest class – Wildsoul – will arrive alongside progression events built to support it, including a South Kurzan Powerpass, the latest Mokoko Express event, and a third event in the works (spoiler alert, expect some help with Advanced Honing),” Amazon says. “We typically see a higher volume of returning players for new class releases and progression events, and want to ensure that they are not only supported by in-game systems, but also the broader Lost Ark community.”

That support will include a returning Mokoko Bootcamp event, which will eventually become a permanent system, though it won’t be ready in time for the Wildsoul’s launch. The returning version will include players who haven’t logged in for 60 days as well as anybody who’s created an account in the last 60 days and aren’t over IL1670. Expect reward improvements too.

Worth a small note here: When Amazon first introduced the Wildsoul to western audiences in dev blog back in December, it was using “Wild Soul.” Now it’s Wildsoul. Update your brains accordingly!

Finally, Amazon has outlawed chat-spamming and use of the party-finder to advertise “bussing and other services.” Bussing is basically carrying or offering runs or door-sitting or boosting, depending on which MMOs you’re familiar with. The team will be warning offenders for the next couple of weeks, escalating to suspensions. Piloting services and RMT are already outlawed.