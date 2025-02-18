Massively OP Podcast Episode 506: MMO housing, jet packs, and money

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft housing plans, Stars Reach’s manifesto, Pantheon’s latest controversy, new patches for Star Trek Online and Black Desert, and financial report highlights.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, Stars Reach, SWG
- News: World of Warcraft starts talking about its housing system
- News: Stars Reach has long-term plans
- News: Pantheon’s weird dev controversy
- News: Star Trek Online releases Unveiled
- News: Black Desert just got flying mounts
- News: Q4 2024 financial report highlights
- Outro
