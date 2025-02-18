Massively OP Podcast Episode 506: MMO housing, jet packs, and money

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft housing plans, Stars Reach’s manifesto, Pantheon’s latest controversy, new patches for Star Trek Online and Black Desert, and financial report highlights.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: