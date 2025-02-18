Star Trek Online kicks off the first part of its 2025 campaign with the No-Win Scenario

It would feel weird for Star Trek Online to have a year-long campaign called “No-Win Scenario” without including the Kobayashi Maru, the classic and original no-win scenario of the setting. So it’s at least appropriate that the first part of the event, which has just been patched into the game, starts off with players taking part in the Kobayashi Maru as one of the the two TFO options. You can also jump into the Arena of Sompek if you prefer ground-based operations to space-based ones, but those are your choices to make event progress.

And you will want to make event progress, as doing so is how you get closer to earning the T4 Merchantman Freighter. In contrast to many other ships in the game, the Merchantman Freighter is very decidedly not a ship built for combat, hence being called “Merchantman Freighter” instead of something like “Warman Fighter” or the like. But it does offer players a wide variety of non-combat benefits to flying it around, so that helps make it even more unique.

In other STO news, Deca is celebrating Voyager this week with a console freebie – this is the same one given to PC players back in January: