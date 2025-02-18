Tarisland raises character and inscribed stone levels and adds more dungeon content February 24

Tarisland started its first official season this past October, but apparently we’re only going to be crossing the halfway point for this set of major updates on February 24th, which is when the next stage of Season 1 begins for the MMORPG, bringing with it new levels and new content for players.

This major patch will herald a new storyline involving the Blight Legion along with a new level cap of 60, an additional 10 season talents to unlock, a new level cap of 15 for inscribed stone nodes, and some new gear that features higher item levels, a new prefix known as balance, and a “red special aptitude level” that effectively increases the damage for class skills.



As far as new playable content, that once again appears to be aimed at the higher end of the game’s population, with a new Portal of Time affix for daily arcane realm delves, new affixes for raid bosses, and an alliance battle event. These activities award some of the new gear mentioned earlier, a new equipment medal, and the new starlight enhancement material.

Before then, Tarisland will see a set of balance changes that adjust things like a Mage armor set bonus, Ranger pets and abilities, and specific Phantom Necro, Warrior, and Bard skills. These adjustments are projected to go live sometime this week, but no hard date was given.