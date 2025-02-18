Voxel-y survival RPG SkyVerse highlights biomes, combat, and co-op as it prepares to open a Kickstarter

Last year we first reported on SkyVerse, a voxel boxy survival sandbox from developer Enjoy Studio and publisher Bohemia Interactive that invites players to take control of an airship, visit floating islands, and craft, build, and survive in its open world in both single player and multiplayer. Since then, the studio behind the game has been slowly cranking out update posts and preview videos to further introduce its game world.

Recent dev blogs outline SkyVerse’s world and various biomes that currently come in three flavors (forest, jungle, and rotten), detail the game’s stamina-powered combat mechanics and gear pieces, and talk up its “seamless” co-op for up to four players. The game also shared a sneak peek of a flying ship.

SkyVerse’s most recent dev blog also thanks players for up to 60K wishlists on Steam and confirms that a Kickstarter campaign will open at the end of this quarter despite the fact that the RPG has a publisher. More details, including the launch date of the drive and funding goals, are promised soon.

