World of Warcraft Classic goes into its final Cataclysm phase today with Hour of Twilight

Whether you love it or hate it, WoW Cataclysm Classic is on the way out the door. But before it trades places with a colorful Panda land, World of Warcraft’s third expansion has a final phase to operate on the legacy servers.

Hour of Twilight is going live today, adding more story and endgame content to WoW Classic players. This patch, which is coming after an eight-hour period of maintenance, includes a trio of heroic dungeons, currency conversions, the new Dragon Soul raid (going live on the 20th), and the new Baradin Hold boss Alizabal (going live on the 25th).

“In Hour of Twilight, Deathwing’s reign of terror will finally come to an end. Featuring a new raid, unexplored dungeons, a legendary rogue quest line, the latest raid tier armor sets, major story developments, and much more. Hour of Twilight has something for everyone,” Blizzard said.