World of Warcraft posts an overview video for next week’s Undermine(d) release

We’re now one week out from The War Within’s first major content addition, which means that World of Warcraft players need to brace for the Goblin explosions to come.

To help fans prepare for Update 11.1: Undermine(d), Blizzard posted an eight-minute guide to the patch with an overview of its major features. Update 11.1 includes the titular new zone, a raid (Liberation of Undermine), the Operation: Floodgate dungeon, new delves, delve changes, the D.R.I.V.E. mount system, Season 2 to Mythic+, a new PvP arena, and additional warband login screens.

There’s going to be a ton of stuff to do in this patch, such as several campaign quest arcs, taking up Grand Theft Auto-style driving “jobs,’ and garnering favor from the four Goblin factions of the underground town.