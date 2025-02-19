Evercore Heroes is back as Evercore Heroes Ascension with a free Steam Next Fest demo

Don’t call it a comeback – or maybe do! Evercore Heroes: Ascension will enable all gamers to download and play the new demo of the game running right now through March 3rd when Steam Next Fest ends.

Readers might recall that Vela Games – a Dublin-based team made up in part of former Blizzard, Riot Games, and Epic Games devs – originally tried launching Evercore Heroes as a competitive PvE MOBA. It was similar to League of Legends in gameplay, but rather than trying to smash other players’ faces, you were smashing their egos – by racing to complete PvE objectives.

But that original incarnation of Evercore Heroes stumbled with paid beta access not drawing enough players, which nearly shuttered the studio as layoffs hit. Despite early positive impressions of the game, the studio shut down the game’s servers and went back to the drawing board.

This time around, Vela Games has dropped the competitive aspect and is focusing on a purely cooperative roguelite take on game. To further encourage players back into the fold, Vela Games is holding a contest for players to complete various solo and team based challenges; the winners will get a shard/power-up named after them. Apparently, you can take the competitive gameplay out of the game, but you can’t take the competitive gameplay out of the studio.