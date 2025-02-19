Funcom is going to announce Dune Awakening’s release date tomorrow

Set your alarms for tomorrow morning, for it’s on that hallowed dawn when Funcom will wake, stretch, and announce the launch date for Dune Awakening.

This will be a relief for fans of the upcoming scifi survival MMO, as all the studio would say was that it hoped to get the game out in Q2 2025. However, Funcom has been ramping up publicity for the game, including a trailer earlier this month that shows off Arrakis’ sandy eye candy.

“Rise from survival to greatness and challenge the power of an Imperium in Dune Awakening, a multiplayer survival game on a massive scale. Survive the sandworm, craft your ornithopter, build a fortress, and ascend to power on an open world Arrakis shared with hundreds of other players,” the studio said.

Will Dune Awakening be a major player upon its release this year? Read our recent MMO Hype Train column to hear our thoughts on this title. And let’s get an office pool going in the comments below stocked with your predictions about a potential release date!