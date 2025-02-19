Hearthstone visits the Emerald Dream with its next expansion set

Last night, Blizzard announced the first big expansion of 2025 for Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream. “The Emerald Dream is a realm of ethereal entities and the source of all Nature magic on Azeroth. But Ysera’s domain is under attack from a creeping corruption, threatening to turn the Dream into a Nightmare,” the studio said.
Blizzard also is handing out free Ysera legendary minions and Creature of Madness cards for anyone who logs into the game from now until the expansion launch.
Source: Hearthstone