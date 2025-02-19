Hearthstone visits the Emerald Dream with its next expansion set

Last night, Blizzard announced the first big expansion of 2025 for Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream. “The Emerald Dream is a realm of ethereal entities and the source of all Nature magic on Azeroth. But Ysera’s domain is under attack from a creeping corruption, threatening to turn the Dream into a Nightmare,” the studio said.

Coming on March 25th, this card set includes 145 new cards, the Imbue keyword that grants special hero powers, the Dark Gifts keyword that powers up minions, massive wild god minions, and “Choose One” cards for every hero classes beyond just the Druid.

Blizzard also is handing out free Ysera legendary minions and Creature of Madness cards for anyone who logs into the game from now until the expansion launch.