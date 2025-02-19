Overwatch 2’s game-changing Season 15 is here – here are the patch notes

It’s a pretty important week for Overwatch 2 this week as Blizzard has put forth its overhaul-rich Season 15 update, bringing with it all of the previously promised adjustments and additions to the hero shooter.

Hallmark updates for this latest season include the new perks system that adds new ability-changing benefits to a character during matches, the beginning of a new competitive season with all-new weapon cosmetics for players to chase after, and the return of lockboxes to the shooter. The update has also launched a new battle pass that houses its latest legendary character skin, Pixiu Zenyatta, within the premium track.

Patch notes for the new season are also live, which takes a closer look at every new perk that heroes will have access to, provides transparent odds for items within its lockboxes, and several competitive play updates like the removal of Hanaoka and Throne of Anubis clash maps from the map pool, competitive points conversion, and a reset of skill ranks.

