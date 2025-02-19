Palia’s Kilima Couture update is live with stickers, eyeliner, and a snail plushie

As promised, Daybreak-owned studio Singularity 6 has officially launched Palia’s Kilima Couture patch this afternoon. “The brand-new update is all about self-expression, with a host of new features, including Stickers, a relaxing Spa Day Decor set, free makeup options and exclusive Premium items that are sure to elevate your Palia experience,” the team says.

The teaser trailer, you might remember, really didn’t do much but highlight the new garden snail plush, but given this game’s cozy audience, that was exactly the right thing to focus on. We’re also getting new freebie eyeliners for characters, the new spring season that starts tomorrow, and stickers, which turn out to be a sort of graphic that pops up over your characters head, kind of like an emote.

“Never miss another callout with Palia’s newest way to communicate—Stickers! Players flash Stickers to react and engage in the world of Palia. Players start with a set of eight Stickers, but can collect more than 40 more by honing their in-game skills, such as Insect Catching, Fishing, Mining, and more. Some Stickers are rarer than others, so be sure to check out the Sticker Trading Kiosk in the Underground Black Market to complete your collection!”

During EG7’s investor call earlier this month, EG7 CEO Ji Ham told investors that Palia has been “performing according to [Daybreak’s] underwriting” but has been slow on updates as the team is preparing a big launch update for the Q2 release and console debut.