Pre-release character creation for Blade & Soul NEO is now live

For many MMO fans, character creation can eat up a lot of time as they fuss over race, class, and cosmetic choices in order to make things just right. Luckily, those who are looking forward to the western launch of Blade & Soul NEO can now get ahead of that time sink and start putting together their character today before the server opens on February 25th.

As mentioned last week, all players have to do is fire up the Purple launcher on PC, make sure that their installation of NEO is up-to-date, and then launch the game to start cobbling their toon together. Those who have been playing on BaS Live can also carry a template from the original MMO and slap it into the newer version. Fans should bear in mind that only one character can be made ahead of time, while NEO’s full launch will allow a total of three characters.

On the subject of BaS Live, today has also introduced a new patch that starts a new ranking season, adds a new battle pass, and begins a pair of events involving clearing dungeons and opening a Valentine’s-themed chest that’s bought with either Hongmoon Coin or cash shop currency.

