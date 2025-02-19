Sea of Thieves will break up seasonal content releases in the interest of game stability

Regular players of Sea of Thieves know that the release of Season 14 this past October was a pretty rough one indeed, with multiple bugs that were bad enough to force Rare Ltd. to remove gameplay features in order to fix them and then release them incrementally. Obviously the studio doesn’t want a repeat of that mess, and so it has elected to break apart Season 15’s features over the next three months to ensure game stability and quality control.

Seasonal features will now land along with content updates every three months. Season 15’s updates in particular promise to bring more game stability improvements that have come from a developer “bash” last month, along with Hunter’s Call proliferation and new megalodons this month, the throwing spear weapon in March, and the arrival of wild boars and megalodon hunt voyages in April.

An accompanying video further breaks down these update plans as production director Drew Stevens provides more details about optimization and performance changes that are part of Season 15, along with an explanation about why framerates above 120 FPS on PC are degrading the gameplay experience, and efforts to stop file modifications.

Season 15 and all of its big shark and big optimization updates will land on Thursday, February 20th, which will be meaty enough that the servers will go down bright and early at 5:00 a.m. EST for maintenance.