Black Desert highlights Arena of Solare rankings on PC, adds new monster zones to mobile, improves ocean gameplay on console

It’s time once again to rake in all of the Black Desert update leaves into a pile and let you fine readers jump into them and roll around and play. Sure, maybe it’s snowy where you are, but this analogy fits better when gathering news for three different versions of the MMORPG. Also shoveling snow hurts.

We once more start with the PC version, which leads this week’s patch with some excited flapping at the Arena of Solare as rewards for the PvP mode have gotten a boost for both new players and those who team up with new players. Speaking of the mode, the mid-season rankings are available for those who care to track that sort of thing.

The PC patch otherwise features a new snowboarding obstacle course, adjustments to devour-type items’ XP earning rates in enhancement, a refurbishment of the Golden Pig Cave into a monster zone, and some texture, UI, and general gameplay improvements.



Over on BDO Mobile, the week has introduced some new monster zones to Donghae Province for players whose CP sit in the 81,500 to 86,000 range, as well as class tweaks including the addition of the Last Stand ability to certain classes, some stat improvements for chaos gear that has been enhanced to a certain level, and updates to the Battlefield of the Sun.

Finally, some earlier Great Ocean updates made on PC have now made their way to console players this week on top of tweaks to boss fights, improvements to horse XP hot time benefits and horse progress, and some updates to worker UI features and specific quests.