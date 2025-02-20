Damn, World of Warcraft’s Toronto fan gathering sold out almost immediately

Do you remember when Blizzard held a BlizzCon that didn’t sell out? We do, but it appears that the studio has wised up and found a better way to sell out tickets with smaller venues for fan gatherings. That’s because the World of Warcraft fan gathering went on sale on February 19th and more or less immediately sold out completely. If you wanted tickets but figured you would get them in the evening, well, too bad; some other lucky Canadian (or American from the Northeast, we suppose!) is heading to the gathering instead of you.

This is just the first of multiple fan gatherings through the year, of course, so it remains to be seen how this particular gathering will shake out and what will happen with later events. Our own Tyler is in fact Canadian and picked up tickets to the event with no problems, the lucky dog, so expect to hear more about it after it occurs on Saturday, March 15th.