Dune Awakening opens character creator tool today with launch now set for May 20

We’ll leave up to you whether you think May 20th constitutes “early 2025,” given that it’ll be nearly summer by that point and well into the middle third of the year, but that is indeed the date that Funcom will finally launch its long-awaited survival MMO Dune Awakening – with its $49.99 price point. That’s the Steam launch, mind you; console is presumably still coming later this year.

Whilst calling Dune “the most ambitious survival game ever made,” the studio revealed the date and price alongside its new trailer this morning, and if you’re hungry for more, then Funcom has appetizers for you too: It’s also opening up the character creator and benchmark. Today. As in, right now, on Steam.

“Put your hand in the box. Prepare for your epic rise to greatness on Arrakis by taking the Gom Jabbar test and creating your character. Fine-tune every aspect of your looks, then choose your home planet, caste, and mentor, be it Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, Mentat, or Trooper. The final choice determines your starting abilities, but you will gain access to every School eventually, and can even mix and match abilities from any of them. In addition to character creation, the benchmark mode lets you check your hardware performance and system compatibility while being treated to some epic scenes from the game, including soaring with an ornithopter and a dramatic encounter with a colossal sandworm.”

Players who partake of character creation today will apparently score a code for a Frameblade knife skin, usable at launch. And yes, if you create a character now, you can save it and import it upon launch.

The trailer is down below, and if you want a bit more, MOP’s Justin discussed his hopes for the game just a few weeks ago.