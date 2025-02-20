Dungeons and Dragons Online tests Den of Vipers raid, Dragon Disciple, and true reincarnation changes

The second round of testing for Dungeons and Dragons Online’s Update 72 opened up this week. New this time around are adjustments to the true reincarnation system, of which SSG said, “Changes have been made to the True Reincarnation system to defer when the increase to required XP begins in Heroic levels.”

Basically, this makes it easier, XP-wise, to get to level 20 for your first four lives instead of only your first, then moderately easier for the next three lives before the XP curve gets to its highest point.

Players also can log onto the Lamannia test server to check out the free Den of Vipers raid, the Dragon Disciple archetype that’s going to be handed out for free, updates to the Monk class, and “some aspects” of the game’s 19th anniversary celebration.