GTA Online PC will get previously console-specific content and quality-of-life additions March 4

For a long while, those who wanted the most recent and upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto Online had to play the multiplayer sandbox on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox X|S. That will be changing in the near future, however, as the PC version will see those upgrades arrive on Tuesday, March 4th.

The new shiny coming to PC digital criminals include new vehicles and vehicle enhancements at Hao’s Special Works, roaming wildlife and a related wildlife photography challenge, a new in-game landing page and new player guidance, access to a career tracker, and the ability for PC players to sign up for the GTA+ subscription to reap its offered benefits – including the ones that players tried to agitate against.

The free update will also bring a few other bells and whistles such as support for multiple PC graphical features like ray tracing and GPU frame generation, support for PlayStation DualSense controllers, enhanced audio, and new anti-cheat and voice chat moderation tech. For those who are still playing this one on PC, an upgrade to your experience is waiting on the horizon.

The news comes just as Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick hinted (but did not promise) that Rockstar would continue to support GTAO as long as people play it.