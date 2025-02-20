Little Orbit’s Matt Scott: ‘There is not a chance in hell that I am letting APB Reloaded shut down’

For almost three weeks now, we’ve been covering the unexpected downtime over at indie MMO studio Little Orbit, as Fallen Earth and APB Reloaded have been offline this entire time. Readers will recall that studio boss Matt Scott has been keeping up comms with the playerbases, explaining that problems arose at its previous hosting provider and that – as a last resort – the company would have to move to a new provider, which is exactly what is happening right now.

“Just so I have said it — There is not a chance in hell that I am letting [APB Reloaded] shut down,” Scott tweeted last night. “We have invested far too much time, effort, and money into rebuilding the game to let it close due to a partner’s issues. I will post updates as I get more information.”

In fact, he did just that, as a few hours later, he tweeted a timeline for the setup.

“Circuits are being provisioned and activated on 2/21 (Friday). Cabinets are being finalized and turned over to us on 2/24 (Monday). Pushing for cabinets to be delivered on Friday so we can rack over the weekend.”

In other words, it’s looking like next week for server-up. But it’s definitely happening.