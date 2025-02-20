Lord of the Rings Online targets March 3 to 5 for its new 64-bit servers and mass migration

“The date is set, the pieces are moving. We come to it at last, the great server migration of our time.” Those memorable words from Gandalf spoke to yesterday’s announcement of the official release date for Lord of the Rings Online’s new 64-bit servers: Wednesday, March 5th.

This means that in less than two weeks, Standing Stone Games will open the four new servers (two in NA and two in EU) for the largest character migration the MMO has ever seen. The studio also posted a schedule for that week, saying that on Monday the 3rd, VIP players can reserve three names, followed by the start of transfers on the 4th and the opening of the new worlds on the 5th. Also of note is the start of transfers from so-called “dark” worlds shut down many years ago, which will begin unlocking on March 12th.

The new date-specific information and schedule is as follows: