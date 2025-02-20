Lost Ark’s latest video heralds the incoming Wild Soul advanced class on February 26

It’s been a three-year celebration for Lost Ark for a while now, but the game is planning for its next major update on February 26th – yes, we have a hard date now, though given there’s only one week left in February, it kinda had to be then. And that update is bringing the new Wild Soul advanced class with it. If you’ve been waiting to summon spirit beasts or turning into a bear or fox or the like, this is your specific option. Patch notes are due out next week, so that’s something to look forward to in the very near future.

Meanwhile, the developers are happy to kick off the Frontier System right now, making first-time clears and repeated clears of boss fights. Moving forward through the rest of the year, the next roadmap is on the way even though the game is currently very close to the Korean version, with a roadmap expected to be out sometime toward the end of March. But you don’t have to take our word for it; check out the full recap video just below.