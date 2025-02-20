Palworld celebrates over 32M players as Nintendo continues to push for patents against the game

The full year of early access life for Palworld has hit yet another big milestone, as developer Pocketpair recently announced that the critter-capturing survival sandbox has surpassed over 32M players across Steam, Xbox, and PS5.

“Thank you so much to all of our fans!” wrote studio comms director and publishing manager John ‘Bucky’ Buckley on Twitter. “We will continue to work hard to make Palworld year 2 even better! THANK YOU SO MUCH!”



That year two was generally mapped out last month with the promise of cross-platform multiplayer co-op, cross-server Pal transfer, and the end of its main story scenario, among other plans. As for the title’s most recent update, that has tweaked Random Pals mode to ensure creatures that appear have fixed levels, adjusted elemental chest rewards, and applied a few fixes.

Of course all of this celebration still has the asterisk of Nintendo’s patent lawsuit against Pocketpair in Japan, which is seeking an injunction and $66K. There’s still no news on that legal front, but last week saw Nintendo try to leverage its might with the US Patent Office, with a few patents clearing but another seeing 22 of its 23 points rejected. Analysts believe that this opens the door for Nintendo to re-file, and while no lawsuit against Pocketpair in the US has been filed, this latest patent wrangling might signal the company’s intention.