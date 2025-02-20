Path of Exile ‘s Legacy of Phrecia event land today, Path of Exile 2 preps a race event March 2

It’s all about events for both flavors of Path of Exile, as the original OARPG is kicking off its much referenced Legacy of Phrecia this afternoon and queuing up an event for the early access sequel in a couple weeks’ time.

We’ll begin with Legacy of Phrecia, which is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST today. Grinding Gear Games has cranked out another bundle of details about the event including several additions that let players combine idols, gamble gold to get idols, or sell excess idols, as well as another peek at ascendancy class updates and a look at ascendancy small nodes.

As for POE 2, that game will have its own open speedrunning race, which will challenge players to get to defeat the Doryani boss fight in Act 3 in a standard solo self-found fixed layout environment. Those who get to that point the fastest in each class will net themselves a unique Demigod’s Virtue item and the fastest overall in the final race will win an Alienware gaming laptop. Three races will begin on March 2nd, 9th, and 16th, and will be open to all players who want to participate.

