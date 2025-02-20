Skull & Bones teases ‘ambitious plans’ and changes to its ‘seasonal formula’ for its Year 2 content

Every time we post about Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones, we get a rash of comments dooming about the game, but that still seems premature, as the studio has a letter from the producer out meant to reassure fans that development continues – in spite of what the company characterizes as a rocky season 4 that took 16 patches to fix 562 issues.

“The silver lining here is that we now know many of these issues were the result of the volume of new content, features and game mechanics we have been adding to the game with every season, since launch,” Ubisoft says. “As we continue to add the many features and content that you are excited to see in Year 2, we wanted to ensure that stability and quality remains at the forefront of what we do. Our work has already shown significant progress based on internal benchmarks, and we are committed to continue improving our core systems which will have a positive impact not just on Year 2 Season 1, but all future updates as well.”

As for year 2, Ubisoft says it has “ambitious plans” for the year, including “darker and grittier cosmetics and content” in response to player feedback, the ability to hide and tweak armor visuals on ships with no hit to gameplay perks, improved inventory management, a decluttered cargo and warehouse UI, and a revamp of the Helm Empire feature. Expect a seasonal reset in Y2S1 too, along with a retooling of the “seasonal formula.”