Throne & Liberty’s latest video teases Talandre content – and raid frames

The latest Throne & Liberty team video is upon us, and it dives immediately into the Wilds of Talandre expansion, now just two weeks away. Amazon publishing producer Godspeed touches on everything from solo dungeons to the new Nebula Island.

The solo dungeons, of course, are similar to the co-op dungeons, just in a solo format, with “slightly simpler mechanics” and a buff to complement player builds. “At the initial release, you will encounter four out of the eight total bosses” in solo play, Godspeed says, “and the remaining four are on their way to the game later on.

She also recaps what to expect from Nebula Island, which includes a hub and four PvP war zones, and the new Artifacts system (though apparently we’re not getting full details on that until closer to release).

Finally, Godpseed declares that “raid frames are finally coming” – but “shortly after the release of [the] expansion.”