Among Us VR is coming to PC as Among Us 3D – and the demo is playable next week through Steam Next Fest

It’s still wild to me that one of the most maliciously cute murder simulators around has the most wholesome dev team ever, so I’m never sorry to be reminded that Innersloth is continuing to do so well with Among Us that it can fund everything from a TV show to a publishing house – and now a whole new look for the game for PC players.

Indeed, news that the existing Among Us VR format will be ported to Steam PC players as Among Us 3D arrived last night. Don’t worry, it’s still the same cartoony look, but instead of hunching over the top-down view, players will be running around as 3D blobbies to do their evil deeds. “BECOME THE BEAN,” Innersloth commands.

“Building on the immersive first-person gameplay presented in Among Us VR, Among Us 3D will allow Steam PC users to join cross-platform lobbies with VR players on Meta Quest, Steam VR, PlayStation VR 2, and PICO. Fans can expect the same intense, fast-paced gameplay, complete with voice chat, new customization options, game modes, roles, and all the deception-filled fun – without the need for a VR headset. […] Over the next few months, Among Us VR will be rebranded to Among Us 3D, with updates rolling out across store pages, websites, and in-game branding. In addition to crossplay between PC and VR, Among Us 3D will introduce Stardust in a few months, a new in-game currency designed to expand customization options for players and support the expansion of the game.”

Do note that this version of the game is incompatible with the top-down OG edition, which will continue on as it always has. A demo for Among Us 3D launches next week for Steam Next Fest.

Innersloth also posted a roadmap for the rest of the year; we spy more custom ruleset code options, as many as four new roles (out of the 12 ideas the team is considering), and cosmetics – sorry, “bean drip.”

“Right now, the most promising roles we’re testing involve poison and maybe some detective work… but we’ll see,” the team writes. “And now you get to brag that you have insider knowledge because you read the roadmap. Proud of you.”

Finally, Innersloth begs The Youths to stop asking about the TV show; it sounds like the devs can’t talk about it because contracts, but it’s still coming: “CBS FREE ME FROM MY CHAINS OF SECRECY I CAN’T STAND IT ANYMOREEEEEEE. Things are COOKING. There will be news SOON.” My kids are gonna lose their minds again.