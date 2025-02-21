Ashes of Creation activates another Alpha Two five-day test run

Ashes of Creation’s mighty Alpha Two engines revved up this week as a five-day test commenced on Thursday. This is becoming a frequent occurrence for the upcoming fantasy MMO, as Intrepid previously ran a five-day test earlier this month.

There are a few patch notes for the February 20th build, including some fixes to citizenship dues, improvements to caravans so that they won’t get stuck in deep water, and a fix to a “heartbeat timeout” that was causing some client crashes.

For those not able to test, Intrepid Studios has been posting some glimpses into Ashes of Creation’s deserts this month. These snapshots include looks at special desert gathering nodes, treasure map loot, desert mounts, the Prismarium, and desert mobs.

Also, YouTube channel JamieKaos recently posted an interview with lead developer Steven Sharif: