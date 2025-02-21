Betawatch: Dune Awakening gets a launch date at long last

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
snad

If you have been waiting for Godot, you are going to still be waiting. If you have been waiting to exhale, you… actually, you should probably do that; breathing is important. And if you have been waiting for Dune Awakening, you will also need to keep waiting, but not for much longer, as the game is now officially launching on May 20th. You can even play with the character creator. Go on! Create your sand avatar who walks without rhythm! We believe in you.

Elsewhere, Ashes of Creation has activated another five-day test run for Alpha Two testers. Alpha Two isn’t a single date, apparently; it is a state of mind. And Lost Skies has its demo up on Steam now, earlier than expected. It should not be confused with Lost Skis, a very different game in which the protagonist will be forced to choose between a snowboard, a sled, and running really fast to go down a hill covered in snow. Also, I made that one up.

Bree has said I am not allowed to fill the rest of this column with games I have made up, which is kind of a bummer, but hopefully you will be all right with just checking out our full roundup of actual games in beta testing. That’s down below. We have not made any of them up, but if they have shifted to another test phase, then please let us know so we can correct our list.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open Testing Open testing
Closed Testing Closed testing
Paid Access Paid access
Legitimate MMORPG Legit MMORPG
Multiplayer Multiplayer
Malingering in Perpetual Testing Malingering

Closed TestingMultiplayer33 Immortals: Open test upcoming, early access delayed to 2025
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAbyss: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOThe Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOAero Tales Online: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerAloft: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerAmmo and Oxygen: Early access starts November 7th
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOAnvil Empires: Intermittent alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOArcane Waters: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerArc Raiders: Tech beta live, launch planned for 2025
Open TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingArcfall: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerARK 2: Paid early access
Open TestingMultiplayerAscendant: Open testing in August
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAshes of Creation: Alpha two
Closed TestingMultiplayerAshfall: Closed beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerASKA: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerBattlebit: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBellatores: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerBellwright: Early access, developers of abandoned Last Oasis
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBitcraft: Third alpha starts the week of November 11th
Paid AccessMultiplayerBook of Travels: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOBrighter Shores: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCamelot Unchained: Closed beta, planning to launch in late 2025
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingChronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOChrono Odyssey: Closed testing, launch planned for Q4 2025
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCinderstone Online: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCity of Titans: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOCoreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOCorepunk: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerCraftopia: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDarkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)
Paid AccessMultiplayerDawn of Defiance: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerDestiny Rising: Closed alpha starts November 1st
Open AccessLegitimate MMODreamworld: Pre-alpha, transitioning to Steam on October 10th
Closed TestingLegitimate MMODune Awakening: Closed testing, launch on May 20th
Paid AccessMultiplayerDungeonborne>: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerECO: Early access, full launch planned in 2024
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingEleven: Closed alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerEnshrouded: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOEternal Tombs: Pre-alpha resumes October 11th
Closed TestingMultiplayerEVE Vanguard: Early access planned post-November
Paid AccessMultiplayerEvercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOEverCraft Online: Weekend-long open test starts April 19th
Paid AccessMultiplayerFinal Stand: Ragnarok: Early access (officially, really)
Closed TestingMultiplayerFellowship: Closed testing on August 15th
Closed TestingMultiplayerFragPunk: Closed alpha, launch planned for March 6th
Paid AccessMultiplayerFrozen Flame: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerHavenhold: Second alpha June 20th
Open TestingLegitimate MMOHomestead: Open alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerIfSunSets: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOIlysia: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOInferna: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerKing of Meat: Alpha test December 4th through the 14th
Open TestingLegitimate MMOKurtzpel: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOLegend of Ares: Open testing ahead of relaunch
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOLegendarium Online: Paid alpha access
Closed TestingMultiplayerLost Skies: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerMecha Break: Open beta concluded, launching 2025
Closed TestingMultiplayerMidnight Murder Club: Closed testing this weekend
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMonsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha
Open TestingMultiplayerMonster Hunter Wilds: Open beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMortal Exodus: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerNecesse: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerNightingale: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOOdd Giants: Alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingOsiris: New Dawn: Back from the dead, not on Steam any longer
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingOutlaws of the Old West: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerPalia: Paid “open” beta, planning for launch in Q2
Paid AccessMultiplayerPalworld: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOPantheon: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPast Fate: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerPath of Exile 2: Early access December 6th
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOPax Dei: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPerfect New World: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOPow Vista: Open beta (mobile)
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Crawl: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Friendship: Beta signups open now
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOProject Gorgon: Early access beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Loki: Closed beta
Open TestingMultiplayerProject ST: Closed testing, open event ended
Open TestingMultiplayerProsperous Universe: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOQuinfall: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerReturn Alive: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOReign of Guilds: Early access
Open TestingMultiplayerRodent Rumble: Launching next year, playtest on October 11th
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOSamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOScars of Honor: Next test October 26th
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingSeed: In pre-release, test run starts October 24th
Open TestingMultiplayerSeekers of Skyveil: Early access planned for March
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOShip of Heroes: Beta testing, plans for launch in 2025
Paid AccessMultiplayerShips at Sea: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOSky: Children of Light: Open early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerSkygard Arena: Early access
Open TestingMultiplayerSmite 2: Open beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOSoulframe: Open pre-alpha planned for 2025
Paid AccessMultiplayerThe Spell Brigade: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerSpellfarers: Early access
Open TestingMultiplayerSupervive: Open testing November 20th
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingStar Citizen: Backer alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOStar Resonance: Closed beta in China, rebrand of Blue Protocol Mobile following main title’s shutdown
Paid AccessMultiplayerStarbase: Early access open alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOStars Reach: Pre-alpha started
Paid AccessMultiplayerSynduality: Echo of Ada: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerTemtem Swarm: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOTombstone: Closed testing, release planned for this year
Paid AccessMultiplayerTower of Aghasba: Early access planned for November 19th
Paid AccessMultiplayerTribes 3: Rivals: Early access, development slowing/stopping
Open TestingLegitimate MMOTrimurti Online: Stress testing, open beta February 13th
Paid AccessMultiplayerValheim: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingValiance Online: Closed beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerVaultbreakers: Closed testing, formerly known as Project F4E
Open TestingMultiplayerVindictus: Defying Fate: Open testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOWalkScape: Closed beta until June 15th
Open TestingLegitimate MMOWaven Early access
Open TestingMultiplayerZeroSpace: Public beta through November 24th

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.

Previous articleKickstarted cozy game Solarpunk is heading to the Steam Next Fest next week

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments