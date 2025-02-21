EVE Frontier makes an 18-minute case to play this blockchain hardcore MMO

Still not sold on EVE Frontier but curious about what sets this title apart in CCP’s EVE universe — other than its use of blockchain, of course? Then grab a mug of something hot and frothy and settle in for an 18+ minute “extended look” at the winner of MOP’s Worst Business Model of 2024 award. Wait.
“[Here is] an extended look at our vision for EVE Frontier with PC Gamer — covering our ambition to create the ultimate hardcore space survival MMO,” CCP posted.
EVE Frontier is wrapping up a free 10-day trial period for players who agreed to sign an NDA for the experience.
Join us this Friday for a 2025 Roadmap Update with CCP Goodfella and CCP Overload! This stream is NOT Founder Access restricted, and is open to anyone who has signed our NDA. Don't miss out on a chance to get a peek at the (not so distant) future of EVE Frontier.
