EVE Frontier makes an 18-minute case to play this blockchain hardcore MMO

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
6
Still not sold on EVE Frontier but curious about what sets this title apart in CCP’s EVE universe — other than its use of blockchain, of course? Then grab a mug of something hot and frothy and settle in for an 18+ minute “extended look” at the winner of MOP’s Worst Business Model of 2024 award. Wait.

“[Here is] an extended look at our vision for EVE Frontier with PC Gamer — covering our ambition to create the ultimate hardcore space survival MMO,” CCP posted. 

EVE Frontier is wrapping up a free 10-day trial period for players who agreed to sign an NDA for the experience.

