Kickstarted cozy game Solarpunk is heading to the Steam Next Fest next week

Spring is around the corner, and that means we imagine a lot of people are really, really looking forward to getting some sun in the near future. And if you feel like being a bit punk-ish about it, that’s… well, it’s a terrible segue but it’s also a sign that Solarpunk is heading to the Steam Next Fest next week with a playable build of the game available for all starting on February 24th.

The goal of this experience will be jumping into the first few hours of single-player gameplay and demonstrating the game’s mechanics, so don’t expect to set up a complex multiplayer empire just yet. Heck, even if you could do so, you’d only have until March 3rd to do so. Still, if this is one of the titles on your wishlist (which is apparently true for over 600,000 potential players) you can get an early peek next week. Is playing a game demo truly punk? If you’re indoors without many windows, is it solar? These are the questions we struggle to answer as a culture.

For those who might not remember: Cyberwave Games and Rokaplay went to Kickstarter for Solarpunk back in 2023 and pulled in $330,000 US on a crowdfund campaign that sought only a tenth that amount. It’s a cozy multiplayer title, offering everything from housing to gardening – and no combat.