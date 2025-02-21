Nightingale’s first birthday patch has arrived with dye and customization for wearables

Believe it or not, it’s actually been a full year since survival sandbox Nightingale hit early access, which means Inflexion Games is back heralding the game’s anniversary update, now live in the game. It won’t be a complete surprise if you’re been following the title’s development, but it’s welcome all the same.

The big reveal for this update is the dyes and customization rollout.

“One of the most anticipated features is finally here: dyes and customization!” Inflexion says. “As added functionality to the Glamour Station, you now have the ability to change the materials and colors of your clothing, gear, and weapons. As soon as you unlock this station, you can start customizing.”

Under the new system, players can permanently unlock color and material appearance of acquired gear, including the color, at the glamour station. You can even buy bundles of appearances if you are already an endgame player who doesn’t want to regrind for all the appearances because no, the system is not retroactive and the game doesn’t remember everything you’ve touched over the last year.

The patch also includes the new frontier-theme tileset, a new outfit, new furniture pieces for the existing crude and Tudor sets, and new card game to play against NPCs. The card game was apparently a teeny passion project from a few of the devs, as explained in the studio’s latest recap video.

Worth noting is that the devs acknowledge that players are “impatient” for the next patch, but they promise it’s still coming – and yes, it’s Nightingale City.