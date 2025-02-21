Pantheon Rise of the Fallen plots Druid class and PvP servers and wrestles with ‘game-breaking’ bugs

There are a lot of things to ruminate on for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen’s latest news post, which is once again looking back at recent progress and looking forward to update plans as early access pushes past its second month of operation.

Visionary Realms opens by remarking on its efforts to improve the player experience, the impact of its delayed Unity 6 upgrade, and word of renewing developer contracts and bringing on a new game design worker.

Moving to future update plans, the studio is preparing to bring the Druid class “in the coming weeks,” planning some special PvP ruleset servers that promise a “raw PvP experience,” working on improvements to Wild’s End, and filling out class skillsets to level 40.



The studio has also confirmed its earlier mentioned weekly update cadence, though it once again points out that some patches will only be data updates and so won’t have a tangible effect on the world. As for the patch this week, that puts a timer on looting a chest, makes cast bar and compass UI elements movable, adjusts unarmed attack time delay, and crushes a list of bugs.

The past few days have also seen Pantheon wrestle with some self-described “game-breaking bugs” that were first reported this past Wednesday. Full specifics haven’t been shared and devs are still reportedly working on them, but one of them appears to be the fact that skill merchant NPCs can be attacked while other bugs being investigated include issues with quest updates and turn-ins, pets not responding to commands, and players losing their appropriate targets.